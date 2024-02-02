|
Church of England, Roman Catholic bishops meet in Norwich
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of England] More than 40 bishops from the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales have taken part in shared worship, prayer, conversation and a pilgrimage to the shrine of St. Julian in a two-day meeting in Norwich. The joint meeting was hosted at the Roman Catholic and Anglican cathedrals in the city.
Among those attending from the Church of England were the Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury; and the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, archbishop of York. Leaders from the Roman Catholic Church included the archbishop of Westminster, the Most Rev. Vincent Nichols, as well as the archbishops of Birmingham, Liverpool and Southwark.
The joint meetings have been held about every two years since 2006. The venues hosting the meetings have been Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London and Norwich.
Read the entire article here.
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- Revival in Rural America
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Easter Retreat
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Two-Year Dream Work Training Course
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Jesuit and Ignatian Exercises Retreat
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Program Officer, Post Arrival R&P, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Newnan, GA
-
Camino Grant Project Manager, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cincinnati, OH
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Cathedral Administrator Denver, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge Frankfurt, Germany
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Head Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Whitefish Bay, WI
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Applications Manager – The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector (PT) Silver Spring, MD
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Assistant or Associate Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Development Associate New York, NY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector California, MD
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Director of Music Asheville, NC
Social Menu