Church of England, Roman Catholic bishops meet in Norwich

[Church of England] More than 40 bishops from the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales have taken part in shared worship, prayer, conversation and a pilgrimage to the shrine of St. Julian in a two-day meeting in Norwich. The joint meeting was hosted at the Roman Catholic and Anglican cathedrals in the city.

Among those attending from the Church of England were the Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury; and the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, archbishop of York. Leaders from the Roman Catholic Church included the archbishop of Westminster, the Most Rev. Vincent Nichols, as well as the archbishops of Birmingham, Liverpool and Southwark.

The joint meetings have been held about every two years since 2006. The venues hosting the meetings have been Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London and Norwich.

