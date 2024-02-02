Anglican, Lutheran leaders in Canada call for day of prayer and fasting for peace on Feb. 16

[Anglican Church of Canada] The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, and Bishop Susan Johnson, national bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, have issued an invitation to members of both churches to participate in a day of prayer and fasting on Feb. 16 for those impacted by conflicts in Israel/Gaza and Ukraine.

They said in a joint statement, “These conflicts show no signs of ending soon. Our hearts are filled with pain as we watch this human tragedy unfold yet feel powerless to help. We do know that God continues to be present with us and with all who are suffering. We can lift our voices and hearts in united prayer, trusting that God is listening and acting.”

They invited people to choose how they might fast, including “from food or from social media, computer time, music, television or whatever is appropriate for you. During the day, whenever your heart remembers or at times you designate, you stop and pray.”

The day will conclude at 7 p.m. Eastern with a joint time of prayer broadcast live via Facebook.

