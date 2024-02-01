Scottish Episcopal Church’s new empowerment coordinator enhances Net Zero team

[Scottish Episcopal Church] Bethany Nelson has begun her work as Net Zero empowerment coordinator for the Scottish Episcopal Church. She will be responsible for supporting the implementation of the Net Zero Action Plan and empowering and encouraging all the diocesan environment groups across Scotland.

Since January 2022 she had been the convenor of the Edinburgh Diocesan Environment Group.

“I am passionate about God’s call on us to care for creation, and to partner with the Holy Spirit in this challenging and important work,” Nelson said. “I am excited to start my new role at the Scottish Episcopal Church and am looking forward to expanding my experience across Scotland, bringing encouragement and hope for our Net Zero journey.”

Read the entire article here.