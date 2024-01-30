|
WCC, Indonesian churches share ‘a language of love and acceptance’
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] As World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay began his visit to Indonesia, he greeted church leaders and communities with warm words.
“It’s a great joy and a privilege for me to be with you today, and to bring you greetings on behalf of the World Council of Churches,” he said. “Our 352 member churches in 120 countries in the world with almost 600 million people join me in bringing greetings to you.”
Pillay is participating in the Persekutuan Gereja-gereja di Indonesia (Communion of Churches in Indonesia) annual meeting, as well as visiting member churches and government leaders.
Read the entire article here.
