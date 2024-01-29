|
WCC general secretary visits Indonesia, focuses on ‘God’s goodness for all’
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay is visiting Indonesia, where he will speak at the Persekutuan Gereja-gereja di Indonesia (Communion of Churches in Indonesia) annual meeting, as well as visit member churches and government leaders.
Pillay’s keynote speech on Jan. 29 will focus on the theme “To present God’s goodness for all (Matthew 5:45): Emerging Challenges of the ecumenical movement and the role of Asian churches.” Pillay pointed out that this is a very pertinent and relevant theme in the Asian context, especially in Indonesia.
He added, “this is my first visit to Indonesia since assuming the office of WCC general secretary, and I am so much looking forward to interacting with our member churches and others in this context. Indeed, they have so much to contribute to the rich tapestry of ecumenical experience and development.”
