Seven Weeks for Water 2024 will focus on ‘leveraging water for peace’

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches’ Ecumenical Water Network is launching its annual “Seven Weeks for Water” Lenten campaign, beginning on Feb. 14, with a prayer service.

This year’s campaign will focus on the theme “Leveraging water for peace,” also the theme of World Water Day on March 22 . During Lent, various activities around Seven Weeks for Water will take place online and in person.

Short reflections and resources on water and peace-related issues written by several prominent theologians and church leaders from around the world will be available in different languages online, and distributed via WCC platforms for member churches and all people of good will.

Read the entire article here.