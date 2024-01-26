Anglican, Catholic bishops attending ecumenical summit prepare to travel to Canterbury

[Anglican Communion News Service] This week’s “Growing Together” summit has seen pairs of Anglican and Catholic bishops gather for a series of ecumenical discussions and visits to holy sites in Rome, that have significance to the common roots shared by both traditions.

Today, before the summit moves to Canterbury for the second phase of the program, the bishops gathered to pray at the Church of San Gregorio al Celio during their last day in Rome. It was a fitting location, as San Gregorio al Celio is the church from where St. Augustine was sent to England by Pope Gregory the Great in 597, to be the first archbishop of Canterbury.

