Clinton Foundation brings Los Angeles area faith leaders together for yearlong conversation
Posted 6 hours ago
[Diocese of Los Angeles] Los Angeles Bishop John Harvey Taylor is among two dozen Los Angeles-area interfaith and ecumenical leaders participating in a yearlong William J. Clinton Foundation program, meeting monthly at St. Paul’s Commons, designed to equip faith communities to understand, teach about and treat addiction.
The program on Jan. 19 was provided by Stuart C. Nelson, president and CEO of the Institute for Spirituality and Health in Houston, who oversaw a lively conversation about the teachings in various traditions about the relationship between faith and health.
