World Council of Churches head congratulates new prior of Taizé Community
Posted 3 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay has congratulated Brother Matthew, the new prior of the Taizé Community. Brother Alois handed over his office of “servant of communion” in the Taizé Community to Brother Matthew on Dec. 2.
“Brother Alois’s remarkable leadership over the years has been an inspiration, embodying the principles of Taizé and fostering unity within the global Christian community,” wrote Pillay. “His decision to initiate this transition underscores the wisdom and discernment that have been hallmarks of his leadership.”
About Brother Matthew he wrote, “We are confident that, under your leadership, the Taizé Community will thrive as a place of worship, reflection and dialogue, embodying the principles that have made it a significant presence in the ecumenical landscape.”
Read the entire article here.
