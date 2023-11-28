Primate says Anglican Church of Canada was targeted in ‘malicious cyber attack’

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The office of the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod was targeted by cyber attackers who stole money from its bank account, the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, announced in a Nov. 25 session of the Council of General Synod. All funds stolen have since been recovered, she said.

“Despite all efforts and precautions taken, the General Synod was recently the victim of a malicious cyber attack,” Nicholls told the council, reading a prepared statement. “Hackers, possibly from abroad, executed a targeted attack of an employee’s email account using information available online.”

The attack, she said, was detected when church leaders were alerted to an unauthorized withdrawal from the General Synod’s bank account. “We promptly suspended withdrawals, stopped the attack, and immediately hired lawyers to investigate and remediate the breach. Very quickly after the incident, the financial institution fully reimbursed the General Synod for the funds stolen by the hackers.”

The only money not restored to the church was the legal cost associated, said Nicholls, though she did not specify an amount.

