At Peace Conference in Jakarta, WCC shares positive examples of interfaith action for peace

[World Council of Churches] At a Peace Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, hosted by the United Evangelical Mission (UEM) and the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI), Peter Prove, director of the World Council of Churches Commission of the Churches on International Affairs, participated as a panel speaker during a session on “Global Challenges and Perspective for Interfaith Action” on 21 November.

Prove’s reflections at the conference convened under the theme “Peace Among the People – Interreligious Action for Peace and Inclusive Communities,” spoke about interreligious challenges and responses in contexts in which the WCC is engaged or concerned.

