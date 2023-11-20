|
WCC expresses solidarity, support for National Council of Churches in Korea General Assembly
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay sent greetings on Nov. 20 to the National Council of Churches in Korea (NCCK) 72nd General Assembly, which is gathering under the theme “God of Life, Restore the Creation by your Love.”
“As we are all acutely aware, we live in a time of converging crises of proliferating conflicts, renewed risks of nuclear war, growing social polarization and division, spiraling economic inequality, the persistent impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and accelerating loss of the Earth’s biodiversity, all compounded by the global climate emergency that is already upon us,” he said. “The life in abundance envisaged by God for all God’s people, and indeed the very future of the living planet created by God, are imperiled by this unprecedented constellation of existential challenges.”
All Christians, together with all people of good will, are called urgently to respond to these threats, Pillay said.
Read the entire article here.
