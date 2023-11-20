|
Church of England releases first Advent Calendar featuring sticker Nativity scene
Posted 4 hours ago
[Church of England] While opening an Advent Calendar is an important part of the buildup to Christmas for many people, it can be hard to find one that depicts the real Christmas story. Now, The Church of England has released its first printed Advent Calendar, inviting people to put the birth of Jesus at the heart of their Christmas preparations. It is available online and in bookshops.
And the Follow The Star Advent Calendar goes beyond the conventional countdown, offering a creative and interactive experience focused on the Nativity.
Children and adults are challenged to find the right sticker for each of the 24 days of Advent and then add it to an overall scene. They are then invited to go further with a short story episode for each day, and free themed activities including a “scratch” nativity play script.
The calendar forms part of the Church of England’s “Follow The Star” campaign for 2023, which also features a brand new Christmas Carol by composer Bob Chilcott which will be sung by choirs across the country, with the invitation “Join the Song! together with daily reflections from Christmas to Epiphany.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Relief & Development partner hospital in Gaza providing critical services
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Feed My Sheep theme of Western Kansas Diocesan Convention
- EPF PIN lends support to West Bank school
- Episcopal Relief & Development announces opportunity for donors to double their impact during year-end Hope Match Campaign
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew welcomes Quincey Grieve as new head of school
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
Rector Grand Island, NE
Rector Lompoc, CA
Rector Beulah, MI
Rector Bend, OR
Vicar Sedalia, CO
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
Rector El Segundo, CA
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
Rector Menasha, WI
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
Missioner for Asiamerica Ministries, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
Rector Schenectady, NY
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
Rector Lincoln, NE
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
Rector Chicago, IL
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
Rector Jacksonville, NC
