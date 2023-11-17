In Uganda and Nigeria, webinar against HIV stigma focuses on changing hearts and minds

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, with support from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), hosted a webinar in Uganda and Nigeria on Nov. 14 under the theme “Changing Hearts and Minds” against HIV stigma.

The webinar was part of the Framework for Dialogue — a methodology developed by the World Council of Churches, UNAIDS, International Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Affected by HIV (INERELA) and the Global Network of People Living with HIV — that reviews existing evidence on HIV stigma, conducts an analysis, and develops joint actions between faith leaders and communities.

Participants shared their learnings from recent workshops held in both nations and developed plans to respond to HIV stigma jointly between faith communities and communities living with HIV.

Read the entire article here.