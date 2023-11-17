|
In Uganda and Nigeria, webinar against HIV stigma focuses on changing hearts and minds
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, with support from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), hosted a webinar in Uganda and Nigeria on Nov. 14 under the theme “Changing Hearts and Minds” against HIV stigma.
The webinar was part of the Framework for Dialogue — a methodology developed by the World Council of Churches, UNAIDS, International Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Affected by HIV (INERELA) and the Global Network of People Living with HIV — that reviews existing evidence on HIV stigma, conducts an analysis, and develops joint actions between faith leaders and communities.
Participants shared their learnings from recent workshops held in both nations and developed plans to respond to HIV stigma jointly between faith communities and communities living with HIV.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Relief & Development partner hospital in Gaza providing critical services
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Feed My Sheep theme of Western Kansas Diocesan Convention
- EPF PIN lends support to West Bank school
- Episcopal Relief & Development announces opportunity for donors to double their impact during year-end Hope Match Campaign
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew welcomes Quincey Grieve as new head of school
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Missioner for Asiamerica Ministries, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
Social Menu