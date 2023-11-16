|
WCC invites global fellowship to join World Children’s Day events
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches extends a warm invitation to all its member churches and partners to participate in two events organized to celebrate World Children’s Day on Nov. 20.
The day will commence with an online symposium at 2:30 a.m. Eastern, providing a platform for participants to explore opportunities in implementing the Churches’ Commitments to Children worldwide and discuss progress in child protection, child participation, and intergenerational climate justice. The symposium, hosted by the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission, will include testimonials from Child Helplines in Africa, foster meaningful participation by children and youth in churches, and inspire through intergenerational climate justice champions from churches in Asia.
Later in the day, a hybrid conference will take place in Mumbai, India, at 9 a.m. Eastern. The online and onsite event, co-organized with Arigatou International, UNICEF and interfaith partners, highlights “Caring for our Children is Caring for our Planet.” Children engaged in the Churches’ Commitments to Children implementation will share their views on climate justice. WCC will spotlight the urgent need to address misinformation around the climate emergency, defuse carbon bombs, and pave the way for a sustainable future that puts children’s well-being at the center of decision-making.
Read the entire article here.
