Canada church leaders issue statement ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance
Posted 4 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] On Nov. 14, the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, and the Rev. Susan Johnson, national bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Canada, issued a joint statement in advance of the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 entitled “Honouring the gospel call to love.”
In part it said, “As the Transgender Day of Remembrance approaches (November 20), we offer prayers for those who are the victims of hate and transphobia for their healing, respect and dignity. We invite repentance for the words and actions of transphobia perpetuated in our society and in our churches. We long for God’s world to reflect the unconditional love of God for the rich diversity of all of creation and especially for all who bear the image of God.”
Read the entire statement here.
