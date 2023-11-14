WCC calls for international response to the needs of Nagorno-Karabakh refugees

[World Council of Churches] Armenian people and churches urgently need “a generous international response to the humanitarian needs of the refugees who fled from Nagorno-Karabakh, especially vulnerable women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, and those without any other means of support,” the World Council of Churches executive committee stated Nov. 13 during its meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

The governing body released a statement after reviewing the report of a WCC delegation visit to Armenia on Sept. 18-22. The statement “expresses deep solidarity with the Armenian people and churches, and especially with all those who have fled from their ancient homeland in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the traumatic events of Sept. 19-20, 2023.”

The WCC also expresses profound regret that “in the years since the 1992-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh war, ways could not be found to secure a sustainable peace among the people of the region.”

