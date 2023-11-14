|
WCC calls for international response to the needs of Nagorno-Karabakh refugees
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Armenian people and churches urgently need “a generous international response to the humanitarian needs of the refugees who fled from Nagorno-Karabakh, especially vulnerable women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, and those without any other means of support,” the World Council of Churches executive committee stated Nov. 13 during its meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.
The governing body released a statement after reviewing the report of a WCC delegation visit to Armenia on Sept. 18-22. The statement “expresses deep solidarity with the Armenian people and churches, and especially with all those who have fled from their ancient homeland in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the traumatic events of Sept. 19-20, 2023.”
The WCC also expresses profound regret that “in the years since the 1992-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh war, ways could not be found to secure a sustainable peace among the people of the region.”
Read the entire article here.
- EPF PIN lends support to West Bank school
- Episcopal Relief & Development announces opportunity for donors to double their impact during year-end Hope Match Campaign
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew welcomes Quincey Grieve as new head of school
- The Association of Anglican Musicians offers free student memberships in celebration of 1,000-member milestone
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Missioner for Asiamerica Ministries, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
Social Menu