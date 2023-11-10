WCC general secretary to executive committee: ‘How can we be God’s healing and restoring presence?’

[World Council of Churches] In his report to the World Council of Churches executive committee, which is meeting Nov. 8-14 in Abuja, Nigeria, WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay reflected that in the struggle for peace and justice in the world, the WCC is engaged in bringing justice, reconciliation and unity.

“It is very easy to get discouraged and to lose hope in the midst of all of these turbulent experiences and disruptions,” Pillay said. “Let us continue to work with God to make the world a better place for all people and creation.”

He suggested returning to the vision and mission of the WCC that speaks of Christian unity. “It is obvious that in the fellowship, our unity in Christ is affected by our current circumstances, allegiances and contexts,” he said. “Unity is not uniformity.”

