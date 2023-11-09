|
Church of England awards $11 million to help parishes with repairs and specialist advice
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Church of England] On Nov. 9, the Church of England announced it has awarded grants of $11 million to dioceses for repairs and specialist advice to parishes.
About $3.4 million has been allocated for 30 church buildings support officers across the country to give specialist advice on the management, conservation, repair and development of church buildings, including community use alongside worship.
A further $7.6 million has been allocated across 41 dioceses for making grants of up to about $15,000 for repairs to churches. The grants will focus on small-scale but urgent works and ‘stitch in time’ projects that could save larger sums in the long term. The fund will also be able to help cover the cost of essential improvements for the mission and ministry of a church.
The grants come from the $13.5 million Buildings for Mission project, funded by the Church Commissioners and administered by the Archbishops’ Council over the period 2023 to 2025.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Trinity Talks: Richard Powers
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Freedom Villages: Being Church in the Wake of the Slave Trade in East Africa
- Christmas Retreat
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- Into the Word—Bible Study
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Missioner for Asiamerica Ministries, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Program Officer for Community Partnerships, EMM New York, NY
Social Menu