Church of England awards $11 million to help parishes with repairs and specialist advice

[Church of England] On Nov. 9, the Church of England announced it has awarded grants of $11 million to dioceses for repairs and specialist advice to parishes.

About $3.4 million has been allocated for 30 church buildings support officers across the country to give specialist advice on the management, conservation, repair and development of church buildings, including community use alongside worship.

A further $7.6 million has been allocated across 41 dioceses for making grants of up to about $15,000 for repairs to churches. The grants will focus on small-scale but urgent works and ‘stitch in time’ projects that could save larger sums in the long term. The fund will also be able to help cover the cost of essential improvements for the mission and ministry of a church.

The grants come from the $13.5 million Buildings for Mission project, funded by the Church Commissioners and administered by the Archbishops’ Council over the period 2023 to 2025.

