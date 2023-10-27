|
RIP: David Joslin, eighth bishop of Central New York
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. David B. Joslin, eighth bishop of the Diocese of Central New York, died Oct. 25. He was 87.
A native of Collingswood, New Jersey, he graduated from Drew University in 1958 and the Theological School of Drew University in 1961. In 1965 he completed a year of graduate studies at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a certificate in Anglican studies.
He was ordained priest in 1965 and worked in parishes in New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island and Minnesota before his election in 1990 as bishop coadjutor of Central New York. He became diocesan bishop in 1991 and served until 1999.
He then was assisting bishop in the Dioceses of New Jersey, Rhode Island and Long Island, and he also served a term as bishop visitor to the Society of St. Margaret.
He was very involved in ecumenism both as a priest and as bishop, and he also consulted with clergy and parishes as they clarified the focus of their ministries.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Anne “Missy” Bennett, two children, four grandchildren and one sister.
A Requiem Eucharist celebrating his life will take place at Christ Church in Westerly, Rhode Island, on Nov. 4.
Read the entire obituary here.
- Supporting retirement security for clergy, Grace Longo of GAL Financial partners with Guardian Financial Group
- Gathering of Leaders announces open inquiry
- The Very Rev. Cynthia Briggs Kittredge announces transition from Seminary of the Southwest
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- Creating Prayer Stations and Curating Worship Experiences
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
- Southern Lights Conference
- Rowan Williams presentation: ‘The Learning Church: Theology and Christian Maturity’
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Celtic Treasures of Ireland
-
Assistant Professor, Old Testament/Hebrew Bible Sewanee, TN
-
Rector (St. Aidan’s) Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Bishop, Diocese of Olympia Seattle, WA
-
Canon to the Ordinary for Cong. Development and Leadership Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Ogden, UT
-
Director of Faith Formation Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Barnstable, MA
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Rector Sandwich, MA
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Co. Cork, Ireland
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Minister of Programs (PT) Waynesville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Staff Officer for Gender Justice Ministries, The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Director, Human Resources and Administration Washington, DC
Social Menu