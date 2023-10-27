RIP: David Joslin, eighth bishop of Central New York

[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. David B. Joslin, eighth bishop of the Diocese of Central New York, died Oct. 25. He was 87.

A native of Collingswood, New Jersey, he graduated from Drew University in 1958 and the Theological School of Drew University in 1961. In 1965 he completed a year of graduate studies at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a certificate in Anglican studies.

He was ordained priest in 1965 and worked in parishes in New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island and Minnesota before his election in 1990 as bishop coadjutor of Central New York. He became diocesan bishop in 1991 and served until 1999.

He then was assisting bishop in the Dioceses of New Jersey, Rhode Island and Long Island, and he also served a term as bishop visitor to the Society of St. Margaret.

He was very involved in ecumenism both as a priest and as bishop, and he also consulted with clergy and parishes as they clarified the focus of their ministries.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Anne “Missy” Bennett, two children, four grandchildren and one sister.

A Requiem Eucharist celebrating his life will take place at Christ Church in Westerly, Rhode Island, on Nov. 4.

Read the entire obituary here.