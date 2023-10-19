|
Archbishop of Canterbury arrives in Jerusalem for pastoral visit to Anglican church
Posted 5 hours ago
[Church of England] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has begun a pastoral visit to Jerusalem, following the explosion at the Anglican Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.
The intention of the short visit is to offer solidarity to the local Anglican church, and particularly Archbishop Hosam Naoum, who leads the Anglican province that includes the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. Welby arrived in Jerusalem late afternoon on Oct. 19.
During his visit, the archbishop will meet other Christian leaders in Jerusalem. He will be shown some examples of practical service offered by Christians to their wider communities.
The archbishop also hopes to meet with some religious Jewish leadership and renew an appeal for release of hostages, as well as offering sympathy and condolences for Israeli victims of the Hamas terror attacks.
