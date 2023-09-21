|
World Council of Churches appointed as permanent accompanier in Colombian peace talks
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, along with the Roman Catholic Colombian Episcopal Conference, the United Nations Mission in Colombia and the Organization of American States, has been appointed as a permanent accompanier for peace talks with the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) FARC-EP in Colombia.
The process of the peace talks is coordinated by the Colombian High Commissioner for Peace. The WCC will provide accompaniment and, where necessary, leadership and moderation for the negotiators from both sides on behalf of the international ecumenical movement.
WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay said, “The WCC is involved in many peace initiatives across the globe, and we are pleased to be of service to make the world a better and safe place for all people and creation. This is very much in keeping with our pilgrimage of justice, reconciliation and unity.”
Read the entire article here.
