WCC delegation in Armenia reaches Lachin area, sees humanitarian aid being blocked
Posted 12 mins ago
[World Council of Churches] A World Council of Churches delegation nearly reached the Lachin corridor on Sept. 19, the same day Azerbaijan launched attacks against Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) region.
In a video message, WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay stood near the bridge connecting the Lachin corridor to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Pillay said he could clearly see that, with regard to the Lachin corridor, the roads are not open or free to anyone, and there is definitely no passage for goods to be transported unless permission is granted. “So it is a sad situation, but we are here,” said Pillay.
The delegation is visiting Armenia to express solidarity of the global fellowship, study the situation, establish facts and consider with the local leaders and people what the WCC can do to address the situation.
Read the entire article here.
