Anglican Communion secretary general to visit Texas, Poland and Singapore in coming weeks
Posted 24 mins ago
[Anglican Communion Office] The secretary general of the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, will make official visits to Poland, the U.S. and Singapore this month.
He will visit the Church of the Incarnation in Dallas, Texas, for its Radical Vocation, or “RadVo,” Conference Sept. 21-23, where he will preach at Solemn Evensong and take part in a discussion on “Unity and Difference in the Anglican Communion.”
In Krakow, Poland, he will attend the 13th Assembly of the Lutheran World Federation, and on Sept. 19 he will take part in an ecumenical panel discussion on the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification – a groundbreaking ecumenical text that is said to have resolved the key theological disagreement between Lutherans and Catholics that led to the Reformation.
In late September he will travel to Singapore for the provincial synod of the Church of the Province of South East Asia.
