Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria’s archbishop mourns lives lost in Libya flooding

[Episcopal News Service] The Most Rev. Samy Fawzy mourned the lives of the more than 11,000 victims killed and the estimated 10,000 still missing in the massive flooding caused by Storm Daniel in Libya on Sept. 11.

“We pray for mercy and peace for our Libyan brothers … and peace for the families of the victims and a complete recovery for the injured,” Fawzy, the bishop of the Cairo, Egypt-based Diocese of Egypt and primate of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, said in a Sept. 13 Facebook post.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 11, heavy rains from Daniel caused two dams to burst, sending a 23-foot wall of water into the coastal city of Derna. More deaths are expected from the spread of waterborne diseases, according to news reports.

The Province of Alexandria includes the Diocese of North Africa, of which Libya is a part, although there are no active parishes there.

Besides the dioceses of Egypt and North Africa, the Province of Alexandria includes the dioceses of the Horn of Africa (including Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti ) and Gambella (the Gambella region of Ethiopia).