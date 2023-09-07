|
Western Canada fires forced evacuations and destroyed a church camp; primate’s fund to help
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Wildfires in western Canada this summer forced residents to evacuate from Yellowknife, disrupting ministry in the already logistically difficult diocese of the Arctic, and all but destroyed an Anglican summer camp in the Okanagan Valley. In response, the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF) created a new fund for emergency responses inside Canada, which received $22,000 in donations in its first week.
Fires in the Northwest Territories forced about 19,000 people to evacuate Yellowknife on Aug. 18, sending out a long line of cars to the south towards Alberta.
The vast majority of the Okanagan Anglican Camp, north of Kelowna, was destroyed. A pastoral letter from Archbishop Lynne McNaughton, bishop of the diocese of Kootenay, announced that the diocesan council would begin discussing the process of rebuilding at its next meeting in September. The first steps would be damage assessment, cleanup and insurance work, she wrote.
Read the entire article here.
- Preaching in a Hurting World
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Jane Crow and Public Discourse
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis
- The Philadelphia Eleven Movie Premiere
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings
- James Cone in a Global Context
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- Awakening Soul at Kanuga
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Parish Manager Dunwoody, GA
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Program Officer, PC – SAP – Remote Case Management, Episcopal... TBD
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Worship Associate (PT) San Francisco, CA
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Prog Offr – Pref Comm Monitoring & Evaluation, Episcopal Migration... TBD
-
Parish Administrator Baltimore, MD
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
Social Menu