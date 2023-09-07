Mothers’ Union celebrates 20 years of changing lives through literacy in Burundi

[Anglican Communion Office] On Sept. 8, International Literacy Day, Mothers’ Union will celebrate its life-changing Literacy and Financial Education Program in Burundi that has been running for over 20 years. Since its inception more than 144,000 people, 89% women, have learned to read and write to a nationally approved standard through this community-led program, enriching their lives and empowering communities.

At the turn of millennium, Burundi faced immense challenges as one of the poorest countries in the world, still suffering from the effects of a civil war that lasted 12 years (1993-2005). This conflict devasted communities, disrupted family relationships, interrupted access to education and exacerbated gender disparities. In response, Mothers’ Union initiated its Literacy and Financial Education Program in 2000 to combat poverty, promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

