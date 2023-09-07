|
Mothers’ Union celebrates 20 years of changing lives through literacy in Burundi
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] On Sept. 8, International Literacy Day, Mothers’ Union will celebrate its life-changing Literacy and Financial Education Program in Burundi that has been running for over 20 years. Since its inception more than 144,000 people, 89% women, have learned to read and write to a nationally approved standard through this community-led program, enriching their lives and empowering communities.
At the turn of millennium, Burundi faced immense challenges as one of the poorest countries in the world, still suffering from the effects of a civil war that lasted 12 years (1993-2005). This conflict devasted communities, disrupted family relationships, interrupted access to education and exacerbated gender disparities. In response, Mothers’ Union initiated its Literacy and Financial Education Program in 2000 to combat poverty, promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.
Read the entire article here.
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
- Awakening Soul at Kanuga
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- Preaching in a Hurting World
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings
- The Philadelphia Eleven Movie Premiere
- Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis
- Jane Crow and Public Discourse
- James Cone in a Global Context
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Worship Associate (PT) San Francisco, CA
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Prog Offr – Pref Comm Monitoring & Evaluation, Episcopal Migration... TBD
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Program Officer, PC – SAP – Remote Case Management, Episcopal... TBD
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Parish Manager Dunwoody, GA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Parish Administrator Baltimore, MD
-
Rector Sisters, OR
Social Menu