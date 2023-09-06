|
World Council of Churches to welcome ‘Bethlehem Reborn’ exhibit
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches will welcome a “Bethlehem Reborn – Palestine – The Wonders of the Nativity” exhibit that will open in a live-streamed ceremony on Sept. 12 and then be available to the public daily from Sept. 13 to Oct. 5 in Geneva, Switzerland.
The multimedia touring exhibit highlights the rehabilitation of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity in all its artistic beauty, historical significance and spiritual messages.
The exhibit—the fruit of a decade of work—features mosaics, columns and crafted woods in a spirit of hope, healing and victory.
