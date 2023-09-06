Proposed settlement reached in lawsuit against former Canadian Anglican priest Ralph Rowe

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] A proposed settlement for decades-old abuse committed by former Anglican priest and Scouts Canada volunteer Ralph Rowe, reached over the summer, is expected to come before a judge later this month.

The proposed settlement deal, approved by the plaintiffs’ representatives, Scouts Canada and the Anglican diocese of Keewatin, could total up to $13.25 million, according to a copy of the settlement agreement posted on the website of Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing the plaintiffs.

The settlement was announced by the firm Aug. 7, but must still be examined and approved by a judge in a hearing set for Oct. 27.

Rowe was convicted of nearly 60 sexual offences against Indigenous boys across the diocese of Keewatin in the 1970s and 1980s, though a 2015 documentary estimated he may have abused as many as 500 boys.

