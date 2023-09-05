|
WCC urges G20 leaders to adopt a new international financial and economic architecture
Posted 12 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches is among signatories on a joint letter to India’s prime minister Sri Narendra Modi, who is chair of the Group of Twenty G20, which urges G20 leaders to adopt a new international financial and economic architecture.
The letter — signed by leaders of global faith-based groups as well as other organizations — expresses concern over the immense inequality across and within countries, and urges the G20 leaders to, among other measures, support a U.N. Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.
The G20 is meeting this year in India Sept. 9-10 with the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”
Read the entire article here.
