New hospital opens in the Diocese of Rumonge, Burundi
Posted 12 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] A new hospital in the Diocese of Rumonge, Burundi, was officially opened in August. Amahoro (Peace) Hospital, was formerly a health center offering basic health care to the surrounding community.
Listening and acting upon the needs expressed in the community for access to quality health services, the Diocese of Rumonge invested in the extension of the infrastructure that now provides more services.
The official opening coincided with the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Diocese of Rumonge.
Read the entire article here.
