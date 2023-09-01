|
Church-sponsored gathering in Malaysia offers insights on the meaning of labor
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] In the lively urban setting of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, theologians, church delegates, activists and individuals attending the Ecumenical School on Governance, Economics and Management for an Economy of Life (GEM School) came together Aug. 21-23. They convened for a deep and meaningful discussion at the New International Financial and Economic Architecture (NIFEA) Consultation on Labor.
Hosted by the Council of Churches of Malaysia, the gathering was part of the NIFEA initiative, co-sponsored by the World Council of Churches, World Communion of Reformed Churches, Lutheran World Federation, World Methodist Council and Council for World Mission.
At the heart of this consultation was recognizing that if theology and the line between being and non-being are topics that “ultimately concern” us, labor is undeniably central to these discussions. Many faith traditions depict the divine as a worker, highlighting the significance of labor in our lives. The consultation sought to recognize labor’s centrality and the dignity of work as essential elements for a fulfilling life.
Read the entire article here.
