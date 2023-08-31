|
Scottish Episcopal Church releases new net zero toolkit and cards to celebrate Season of Creation
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] To celebrate the beginning of the Season of Creation (Sept. 1– Oct. 4, 2023), the Provincial Environment Group is pleased to announce the release of the updated net zero toolkit.
This online resource has been completely redesigned to complement the 10 core objectives identified in the Scottish Episcopal Church’s Net Zero Action Plan (2023-2030), approved by General Synod in June 2023.
Integrating the online version of the net zero cards directly into the toolkit enables a seamless link between the objectives identified in the Net Zero Action Plan, the many tasks outlined in the net zero toolkit and the individual actions described on the cards.
Read the entire article here.
