Climate change poses a growing threat to children’s health and well-being, highlights study

[World Council of Churches] A new study co-authored by the World Council of Churches and published in the journals The Lancet and Child Abuse and Neglect highlights the alarming impact of climate change on the health and wellbeing of children.

“This study underscores the urgent need to recognize that inadequate responses to the climate emergency pose a profound ethical concern affecting every aspect of the rights, physical and emotional wellbeing of children,” said Frederique Seidel, WCC senior advisor on child rights. “As people of faith, we are called to tackle the root causes of the climate emergency, as an urgent measure for protecting children from the dire consequences of a warming world.”

Read the entire article here.