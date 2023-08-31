|
Climate change poses a growing threat to children’s health and well-being, highlights study
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A new study co-authored by the World Council of Churches and published in the journals The Lancet and Child Abuse and Neglect highlights the alarming impact of climate change on the health and wellbeing of children.
“This study underscores the urgent need to recognize that inadequate responses to the climate emergency pose a profound ethical concern affecting every aspect of the rights, physical and emotional wellbeing of children,” said Frederique Seidel, WCC senior advisor on child rights. “As people of faith, we are called to tackle the root causes of the climate emergency, as an urgent measure for protecting children from the dire consequences of a warming world.”
Read the entire article here.
- EPF PIN Promotes Solidarity Tourism in the Holy Land
- ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Goes to Summer School for its Third Season
- Registration open for young music lovers to join Noble Singers at Saint Thomas Church New York
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Canon, Communion, and Controversy: What We Can—And Should—Learn from the “Communion without Baptism” Debate
- Preaching in a Hurting World
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings with Dr. Gretel Van Wieren
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- Awakening Soul at Kanuga
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Prog Offr – Pref Comm Monitoring & Evaluation, Episcopal Migration... TBD
-
Resident Student / Worker High Point, NC
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Parish Manager Dunwoody, GA
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Worship Associate (PT) San Francisco, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
Social Menu