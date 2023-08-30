Mothers’ Union establishes gender-based violence champions across the province of Southern Africa

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Mothers’ Union in the Province of Southern Africa has established 10 provincial gender-based violence (GBV) champions as a result of the “remarkable performance of five dioceses across the province,” stated Diocese of Lesotho Mothers’ Union president Maseitshiro Khooe.

The province selected five GBV pilot dioceses — George, Highveld, Lesotho, Mbashe and Mpumalanga — from which two GBV coordinators were drawn. This was part of an 18-month GBV project supported by Mary Sumner House (Mothers’ Union headquarters) from February 2022 to June 2023.

Khooe hopes that the project will cascade throughout the entire province, funds permitting.

