|
Mothers’ Union establishes gender-based violence champions across the province of Southern Africa
Posted 52 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Mothers’ Union in the Province of Southern Africa has established 10 provincial gender-based violence (GBV) champions as a result of the “remarkable performance of five dioceses across the province,” stated Diocese of Lesotho Mothers’ Union president Maseitshiro Khooe.
The province selected five GBV pilot dioceses — George, Highveld, Lesotho, Mbashe and Mpumalanga — from which two GBV coordinators were drawn. This was part of an 18-month GBV project supported by Mary Sumner House (Mothers’ Union headquarters) from February 2022 to June 2023.
Khooe hopes that the project will cascade throughout the entire province, funds permitting.
Read the entire article here.
