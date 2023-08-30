|
As Armenian ambassador visits, WCC reiterates calls to lift blockade of Nagorno-Karabagh
Posted 57 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] On Aug. 28, during a visit with Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the U.N. Office, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed solidarity with those making efforts to lift the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by reopening the Lachin corridor.
Pillay also expressed ongoing grave concern about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave of Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh).
The meeting, requested by the ambassador, was focused on the Lachin corridor—the only road that links the region to Armenia—which has been blocked for more than eight months, seriously affecting the lives and living conditions of 120,000 people, including children.
Read the entire article here.
- ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Goes to Summer School for its Third Season
- Registration open for young music lovers to join Noble Singers at Saint Thomas Church New York
- Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest hosts Un-Conference focusing on bi-vocational futures
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Grand Opening for Harrison Library and New Learning Complex
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
- Thanksgiving Retreat
- Canon, Communion, and Controversy: What We Can—And Should—Learn from the “Communion without Baptism” Debate
- Awakening Soul at Kanuga
- Nature, Spirituality, and the Interconnectedness of All Beings with Dr. Gretel Van Wieren
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Preaching in a Hurting World
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
-
Assistant to the Canon to the Ordinary and Transition Support... Newport News, VA
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Classroom Assistant (PT) New York, NY
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Director of Congregational Life Louisville, KY
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector for Congregational Life and Community Engagement Arlington, VA
-
Lay Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Sun City Center, FL
-
Vicar Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Bishop, Diocese of Rochester Rochester, NY
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Resident Student / Worker High Point, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Chandler, AZ
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector Bristol, VA
Social Menu