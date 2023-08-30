As Armenian ambassador visits, WCC reiterates calls to lift blockade of Nagorno-Karabagh

[World Council of Churches] On Aug. 28, during a visit with Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the U.N. Office, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed solidarity with those making efforts to lift the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by reopening the Lachin corridor.

Pillay also expressed ongoing grave concern about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave of Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh).

The meeting, requested by the ambassador, was focused on the Lachin corridor—the only road that links the region to Armenia—which has been blocked for more than eight months, seriously affecting the lives and living conditions of 120,000 people, including children.

Read the entire article here.