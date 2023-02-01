‘A stronger sense of healing’: A conversation with Canada’s National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Chris Harper

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] On Dec. 5, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, along with Canon Murray Still and Caroline Chum, co-chairs of the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples (ACIP), announced that Diocese of Saskatoon Bishop Chris Harper had been named national Indigenous Anglican archbishop. In this role, Harper will serve as presiding elder of Sacred Circle, with pastoral oversight over all Indigenous Anglicans. He takes office Feb. 1.

Harper is Plains Cree and the son of a residential school survivor. He worked as an emergency medical technician before his ordination, and his service to the church has included a stint as Indigenous native priest for the diocese of Toronto. He was elected bishop of Saskatoon in 2018.

The Anglican Journal spoke to Harper about his plans and priorities as the new national Indigenous archbishop. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

