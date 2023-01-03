Statement from Anglican Communion secretary general on death of Pope Benedict XVI

[Anglican Communion Office] The secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Anthony Poggo, has issued a statement following the death of Pope Benedict XVI, expressing his “great sadness” and assuring brothers and sisters in the Roman Catholic Church of his prayers.

Poggo was returning to the United Kingdom from Tanzania after preaching the Christmas Day sermon at Christ Church Cathedral in Stone Town, Zanzibar. Speaking at the airport, he said:

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

With all the member churches of the Anglican Communion, I would like to assure His Holiness Pope Francis and all our sisters and brothers in the Roman Catholic Church of our prayers, thanking God for Pope Benedict’s outstanding ministry of service to the Church and the world.”

Read the entire statement here.