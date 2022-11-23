Anglicans raise voices at COP27

[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] Anglican delegates at COP27 have backed faith leaders’ call to world leaders, which demands practical action to mitigate climate damage.

One Anglican signatory, Archbishop Samy Fawzi Shehata, is primate of the Anglican Province of Alexandria and also bishop of Egypt, where COP27 was held.

Shehata said about his hopes for the COP27 outcomes from the conference in Sharm El-Sheikh last week, “With the changes in the world and the economic crisis, here in North Africa I think it is our hope that the north rich countries will take action to improve the infrastructure and be involved in the environmental issues which really threaten our part of the world.”

