Canada: Prayer Book app now available in Inuktitut
Posted 27 mins ago
[Anglican Journal] A mobile app featuring daily prayers from the Book of Common Prayer in English now also features Bible prayers in Inuktitut—and will soon expand into other languages.
Created by the Prayer Book Society of Canada, the Common Prayer Canada app includes full prayer services for each day of the year including psalms, Bible readings, collects and some canticles. The society, which aims to celebrate and promote use of the Book of Common Prayer, says on its website that the aim of the app is “to introduce the Book of Common Prayer to a new generation.”
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Mar Vista/Venice Beach)
Associate Rector Jackson, MS
Rector San Diego, CA
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
Director of Hospitality Operations Healdsburg, CA
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
Rector Edisto Island, SC
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
Associate for Reconciliation and Justice, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
Rector Wicomico Church, VA
Bishop Coadjutor Diocese of Maryland
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
Rector Wantagh, NY
Canon for Parish Life Jackson, MS
Rector McMinnville, OR
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
Minister for Christian Formation Wilson, NC
Rector Portland, OR
Executive Officer for Mission and Ministry Wichita, KS
Rector Westwood, MA
Rector Solebury, PA
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
Rector Springfield, OH
Rector Midland, TX
Priest-in-Charge (FT or HT) Emmett, ID
Director of Children & Youth Ministry Chicago, IL
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Mountain View, CA
Rector Bellingham, WA
Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
Rector Stuart, FL
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
