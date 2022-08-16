Canada: Prayer Book app now available in Inuktitut

[Anglican Journal] A mobile app featuring daily prayers from the Book of Common Prayer in English now also features Bible prayers in Inuktitut—and will soon expand into other languages.

Created by the Prayer Book Society of Canada, the Common Prayer Canada app includes full prayer services for each day of the year including psalms, Bible readings, collects and some canticles. The society, which aims to celebrate and promote use of the Book of Common Prayer, says on its website that the aim of the app is “to introduce the Book of Common Prayer to a new generation.”

