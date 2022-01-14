All Church of England dioceses join Eco Diocese program ahead of 2030 net-zero target

[Church of England] All 42 dioceses in the Church of England have signed up to become an Eco Dioceses as part of their commitment to reach carbon net-zero by 2030.

The Eco Dioceses plan, developed by the charity A Rocha U.K., sees churches and dioceses awarded bronze, silver, or gold status depending on actions taken to improve their environmental footprint.

The Church of England is seeking to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 to meet a target set by General Synod in 2020.

The Rt. Rev. Graham Usher, the bishop of Norwich and lead bishop for the environment, said: “Having every diocese sign up is a statement of intent from all of us as we take seriously the need to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss today.”

