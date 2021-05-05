Key documents of Canadian Indigenous Anglican church drafted

[Anglican Journal] The foundational documents of the planned Indigenous Anglican church in Canada have now been drafted, and Sacred Circle will be discussing them when it meets online June 10-12, National Indigenous Archbishop Mark MacDonald says.

Also, MacDonald says, “The Sacred Circle”—which has up to now been the name of the national gatherings of Indigenous Anglicans held every two or three years—has been tentatively chosen as the name for the new church itself.

Sacred Circle, he says, has been working on a Covenant (similar to a constitution) and a document, similar to a set of canons, called Our Way of Life. The Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous House of Bishops Leadership Circle has reviewed the first draft of these documents, which will soon be translated into some Indigenous languages. When Sacred Circle meets this month, it will discuss them, after which they will be sent back to local communities for more discussion; they’ll then be the subject of another online meeting in the fall, and then be “fulfilled and sealed” by a Eucharist in June 2022, he says.

Read the entire article here.