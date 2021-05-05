|
Key documents of Canadian Indigenous Anglican church drafted
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] The foundational documents of the planned Indigenous Anglican church in Canada have now been drafted, and Sacred Circle will be discussing them when it meets online June 10-12, National Indigenous Archbishop Mark MacDonald says.
Also, MacDonald says, “The Sacred Circle”—which has up to now been the name of the national gatherings of Indigenous Anglicans held every two or three years—has been tentatively chosen as the name for the new church itself.
Sacred Circle, he says, has been working on a Covenant (similar to a constitution) and a document, similar to a set of canons, called Our Way of Life. The Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous House of Bishops Leadership Circle has reviewed the first draft of these documents, which will soon be translated into some Indigenous languages. When Sacred Circle meets this month, it will discuss them, after which they will be sent back to local communities for more discussion; they’ll then be the subject of another online meeting in the fall, and then be “fulfilled and sealed” by a Eucharist in June 2022, he says.
- Illuminated Manuscript Writing; The Golden Age of Ireland
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Reflecting on The Geneva Convention: The State of Global Refugee Trends and Refugee Policy Today
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Dr. Bessel van der Kolk
- Pentecost season opens with Way of Love Revival Weekend: ‘One in the Spirit’
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Look at the Birds of the Air
- Decolonizing Christianity
- Trinity Commons Speaker Series with Hannah and Charlie Lucas
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- In-Person Harvest Retreat: ‘Food, Health, and Spirituality’
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Episcopal Relief & Development Supports Episcopal Diocese of West Texas’ Humanitarian Response in Border Communities
- Episcopal Church statement on new refugee cap
- ‘Global Vaccine Access’ webinar highlights challenges, opportunities
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Episcopal Church’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ web series Episode 2 available now
- EPF Lay Preacher Training Program in Six Dioceses
- The Rev. Richard Cogill Appointed Director of Contextual Education at the School of Theology
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- New Book Explores the Spirituality of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Christian Mystic and Freedom Fighter
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Associate Rector for Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministries San Carlos, CA
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Associate for Digital Editing and Publications New York, NY
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Administrative Associate – United Thank Offering Location TBD
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Rector Cambridge, MA
-
Director of Music Naples, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge to become Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Rector Hawkinsville, GA
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Vicar Winder, GA
-
Vicar Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister – 3 Episcopal Church openings Multiple Locations
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Social Menu