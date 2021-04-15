Survey shows Scottish churches adapted well to lockdown

[Scottish Episcopal Church] Church leaders across Scotland have made “remarkable adaptations” during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep worship going and serve their communities in new ways, a survey has found.

A new study, available here , records that 96% of 369 congregational leaders spanning 27 different denominations continued with ministry and mission work despite restrictions on movement and the closure of church buildings.

Lockdown resulted in a dramatic rise in online worship and other content, with 92 per cent of churches offering some form of weekly content.

