Survey shows Scottish churches adapted well to lockdown
Posted 5 hours ago
[Scottish Episcopal Church] Church leaders across Scotland have made “remarkable adaptations” during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep worship going and serve their communities in new ways, a survey has found.
A new study, available here, records that 96% of 369 congregational leaders spanning 27 different denominations continued with ministry and mission work despite restrictions on movement and the closure of church buildings.
Lockdown resulted in a dramatic rise in online worship and other content, with 92 per cent of churches offering some form of weekly content.
