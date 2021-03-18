Presiding Bishop Michael Curry shares photo of his COVID-19 vaccination

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry revealed March 18 that he is among the millions of Americans who are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Curry posted a photo of himself getting the shot to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He received the first dose of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer on March 2 in Wake County, North Carolina, according to The Episcopal Church’s Public Affairs Office.

“I thank God for all of the people who have made the COVID vaccines possible and available,” Curry said. “I’m thankful to have received my first shot – one more to go!”

Curry also directed followers to a COVID-19 vaccine “toolkit” complied by the Episcopal Public Policy Network, offering suggestions for congregations looking to partner with government agencies to help end the pandemic.

Nearly 74 million people across the United States, or 22% of Americans, have received at least one dose of the three COVID-19 vaccinations now available, according to data tracked by the New York Times. The vaccination rate has steadily climbed all year, and this month, more than 2 million vaccinations are being administered each day on average.

Curry is scheduled to receive his second dose later this month.