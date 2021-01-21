Salisbury Cathedral opens as vaccination site — with a soundtrack of organ music

[Salisbury Cathedral] On Jan. 16, Salisbury Cathedral in England opened its doors for the first time as a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network COVID-19 Local Vaccination Service.

Scores of over senior citizens came along to have their first COVID-19 shot – and all done to the sound of music. The cathedral’s organists, director of music David Halls and assistant director of music John Challenger, played soothing sounds to those waiting for, or recovering from, their shots and clocked up around 10 hours on the keyboards (with a few essential breaks).