Presiding Bishop calls for sacred spaces as safe places as Louisville protests continue
Posted 8 hours ago
[Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has issued the following statement in response to the Breonna Taylor case and ongoing protests in Louisville, Kentucky:
The events in Louisville remind us of the need for safe spaces in times of conflict. Churches, synagogues, and mosques are houses of prayer, worship, and faith. Sacred spaces are safe places where the way of love and nonviolence, the way of peace, the way of justice, and the way of reconciliation can be affirmed and practiced. In deeply conflicted situations, these spaces can play a vital role in preventing escalation into upward spirals of violence. Respecting these spaces as safe places demonstrates a commitment to finding nonviolent solutions. This can help to broker peace and change that can move a community forward, in the direction of genuine justice and eventual reconciliation.
We must ever remember Breonna Taylor, and continue to pray for her family, loved ones, and all the people of the Louisville community. We must likewise pray for America, that our divisions may cease and that we will work together to be a nation where there is liberty and justice for all. Lastly, may we all commit ourselves anew to the living the words of the prophet Micah who said, “what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God.”
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry
Presiding Bishop and Primate
The Episcopal Church
