Test Jobs Page

- Episcopal Relief & Development Offers the Opportunity to Transform Communities this Holiday Season With Year-End Match Campaign Including Gifts for Life
- Book: The Reason Why Crows in African Countries Have White Color
- Update on the Pain and Prayer Project – a ministry of hope and healing
- The Diocese of Eastern Oregon Repudiates the Doctrine of Discovery
- See the church of tomorrow, today!
- Advent sermons available digitally for under-resourced congregations from the monks of SSJE
- Seminary of the Southwest announces the Rev. Benjamin King as the new Duncalf-Villavoso Professor of Church History
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
- Transforming toxic conversations about race, class, and justice
- Discovery Adult Education
- Hide & Seek: Reading the Song of Songs with Poets with Nate Wall
- Poetry of Longing: Lives of Direction & with Mark Bozzuti-Jones and Kathy Bozzuti-Jones
- ELMC Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Textile Arts as a Spiritual Practice with Mary Davenport
- The Way of God in Wilderness Seasons with Summerlee Staten and Kathy Bozzuti-Jones
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, and Work
Rector (PT) Greenville, NY
Director of Success for All Families Morristown, NJ
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
Rector Clarkesville, GA
Rector Mountain Home, AR
Rector Westminster, MD
Rector LaGrange, GA
Rector South Haven, MI
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
Associate Dean, Academic Affairs Sewanee, TN
Rector (PT) Bean Blossom, IN
Rector Lake City, FL
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Gettysburg, PA
Associate Rector Wayne, PA
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
Sacristan Denver, CO
Rector Wausau, WI
Rector Cartersville, GA
Rector Tallahassee, FL
Mission and Ministry, Executive Officer Wichita, KS
Canon Director of Music San Francisco, CA
Associate Rector Fort Worth, TX
Rector (PT) Galena, IL
Canon for Children, Youth, and Families Harrisburg, PA
Canon for Mission and Operations Denver, CO
Rector New York, NY (St. James')
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
Rector Denison, TX
Young Adult Fellowship Rockford, MI
Music Director (PT) Brattleboro, VT
Vicar Kīlauea, Kauai‘i, HI
