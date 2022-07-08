General Convention 2022

  1. Hundreds of Episcopalians march, calling for an end to gun violence
    Posted 7 hours ago
    By Melodie Woerman
  2. Deputies engage in ‘holy listening,’ begin process toward healing by passing racial equity resolutions
    Posted 8 hours ago
    By Pat McCaughan
  3. July 8 dispatches from 80th General Convention in Baltimore
    Posted 13 hours ago
  4. General Convention honors victims, recognizes survivors of the Alabama church shooting
    Posted 14 hours ago
    By Melodie Woerman
  5. Presiding bishop invites Episcopalians to look to their roots during #GC80 opening Eucharist
    Posted 17 hours ago
    By Egan Millard
  6. Presiding officers prepare to open pandemic-shortened 80th General Convention in Baltimore
    Posted Jul 7, 2022
    By David Paulsen
  7. 80th General Convention volunteers welcome bishops, deputies to Baltimore
    Posted Jul 7, 2022
    By Pat McCaughan
  8. Full agenda awaits bishops, deputies as Baltimore hosts four-day 80th General Convention
    Posted Jul 6, 2022
    By David Paulsen
  9. Proposed $100 million budget backs new racial reconciliation initiatives; post-pandemic uncertainty looms
    Posted Jul 1, 2022
    By David Paulsen
  10. Committees advance resolutions on world mission efforts, including new guiding principles
    Posted Jun 30, 2022
    By Melodie Woerman
  11. Church Pension Group Releases its Report to General Convention
    Posted Jun 29, 2022
    Church Pension Group
  12. Committees reject open Communion, endorse revisions addressing antisemitic and racist language
    Posted Jun 28, 2022
    By Egan Millard
  13. Racial Justice committees hear testimony in support of reparations, ethnic ministries; move resolutions to Hou...
    Posted Jun 28, 2022
    By Pat McCaughan
  14. Western, Eastern Michigan deputies ask convention to order review of how bishops are disciplined
    Posted Jun 24, 2022
    By Mary Frances Schjonberg
  15. Citing financial struggles, General Theological Seminary seeks affiliation with Virginia Theological Seminary
    Posted Jun 24, 2022
    By David Paulsen
  16. Committees tackle range of US policies, from transgender rights to guns and political violence
    Posted Jun 23, 2022
    By David Paulsen
  17. Committees finalize resolutions on Safe Church, data gathering and efforts to call attention to violence again...
    Posted Jun 23, 2022
    By Melodie Woerman
  18. Between General Conventions, church makes some progress on sexism, harassment, pay equity
    Posted Jun 22, 2022
    By Melodie Woerman
  19. Committees vote to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, defer action on Israel ‘apartheid’ resolutions
    Posted Jun 21, 2022
    By David Paulsen
  20. Committees’ actions send full-communion agreements, other ecumenical matters to General Convention, defer anot...
    Posted Jun 21, 2022
    By Melodie Woerman