|
Update on 2021 General Convention planning
Posted 14 hours ago
A letter to Episcopalians from Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry and President of the House of Deputies the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings.
Dear Bishops and Deputies:
When we wrote to you in early June about the need to consider alternative plans for the 80th General Convention, we hoped that the summer months would bring us more clarity about the course of the pandemic and how we might reasonably plan for 2021 and beyond. But as summer stretches on, infection and death totals in the United States are climbing ever higher, even as the virus has been brought under control in other parts of the world. We continue to grieve for the children of God who have been lost to this terrible disease, for those whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered, and for those whose spirits are suffering from long months of physical distance from those they love.
In the midst of this devastation, however, some reports offer hope that the fast-track development of effective vaccines and therapeutics could change the course of the pandemic and allow some aspects of our communal life to resume. Because the situation continues to be so uncertain, we are not yet ready to make a decision about how and when we will hold the 80th General Convention. But thanks to the work of the task group we convened in May, we are closer to knowing how we will proceed if it is not possible to gather in Baltimore next summer.
In the event that we cannot convene safely in person from June 30 to July 9, 2021, we will postpone the 80th General Convention to 2022, working with our partners in Baltimore as we determine appropriate dates. During the summer of 2021, we will hold an online convocation of worship and prayer to help us hear what the Spirit is saying to the church as we prepare to gather at General Convention. And to make best use of the adaptive moment now facing us, we will appoint both deputy and bishop legislative committees well in advance of the new dates of General Convention, charging them to begin their work virtually using the new online and Zoom skills that we have all gained in the last several months.
The decision about how to proceed is a weighty one. Both lives and millions of dollars in convention contracts are at stake, and we have very little way to know what the prevailing public health and economic conditions will be by next summer. But in all things, our primary values continue to be the common good and the health, safety and welfare of General Convention attendees and the people we would encounter while traveling and meeting.
In the fall, we will reevaluate the public health situation and consult again with epidemiologists who have given us their time and advice so generously. In October, we hope to ask Executive Council for their advice and consent to our final decision about how the 80th General Convention will proceed, but we recognize that it may not be possible to finalize our plans that quickly.
We know that the continued uncertainty about the timing of General Convention makes it difficult to plan budget and schedules for 2021 and beyond, but we hope that understanding the alternative plan will help you prepare for what might be in store. It represents our best efforts to love one another as Jesus commanded, which is our greatest witness and highest calling.
Faithfully,
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry
Presiding Bishop
The Rev. Gay Clark Jennings
President, House of Deputies
Mirando hacia el futuro: Planificación de la Convención General 2021 – Actualización del 20 de julio
Una carta a los episcopales del obispo primado Michael B. Curry y la presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados la reverenda Gay Clark Jennings.
Estimados Obispos y Diputados:
Cuando les escribimos a principios de junio sobre la necesidad de considerar planes alternativos para la 80ª Convención General, esperábamos que los meses de verano nos traerían más claridad sobre el curso de la pandemia y cómo podríamos planificar para 2021 y más allá. Pero a medida que pasa el verano, los totales de infección y muertos en los Estados Unidos están subiendo cada vez más alto, incluso cuando el virus ha sido controlado en otras partes del mundo. Seguimos afligidos por los hijos de Dios que hemos perdido a esta enfermedad terrible, por aquellos cuyas vidas y subsistencia han sido abrumadas, y por aquellos cuyos espíritus están sufriendo de largos meses de distancia física de sus seres queridos.
En medio de esta devastación, sin embargo, varios informes brindan esperanza que el desarrollo rápido de vacunas y terapéuticas eficaces podrían cambiar el curso de la pandemia y dejar reanudarse varios aspectos de nuestra vida comunitaria. Porque la situación sigue tan incierta, todavía no estamos preparados para tomar una decisión sobre cómo y cuando celebraremos la 80ª Convención General. Pero gracias a los esfuerzos del grupo de trabajo que convocamos en mayo, estamos más cerca a saber cómo procederemos si no es posible reunirnos en Baltimore el próximo verano.
En caso de que no podemos convocarnos de manera segura en persona el 30 de junio hasta el 9 de julio de 2021, aplazaremos la 80ª Convención General a 2022, colaborando con nuestros socios en Baltimore para determinar las fechas apropiadas. Durante el verano de 2021, celebraremos una convocación virtual de adoración y oración para ayudarnos a escuchar lo que le dice el Espíritu a la iglesia mientras preparamos reunirnos en la Convención General. Y para aprovechar el momento adaptivo que nos enfrenta, nombraremos comités legislativos de ambos diputados y obispos con suficiente antelación de las nuevas fechas de la Convención General, encargándoles a empezar su trabajo de manera virtual utilizando las nuevas destrezas en línea y de Zoom que todos nosotros hemos adquirido en los últimos meses.
La decisión sobre cómo proceder es muy importante. Ambos vidas y millones de dólares en contratos de la convención están en juego, y no hay manera de saber lo que las condiciones de la salud pública y económicas prevalentes serán para el próximo verano. Pero en todo, nuestros valores primarios siguen siendo el bien común y la salud, seguridad y bienestar de las personas que viajarían a la Convención General y las personas que nos encontraríamos mientras viajamos y nos reunimos.
En el otoño, reevaluaremos la situación de la salud pública y consultaremos de nuevo con epidemiólogos que nos han dado su tiempo y consejo tan generosamente. En octubre, esperamos pedirle al Consejo Ejecutivo su asesoría y consentimiento para nuestra decisión final sobre cómo procederá la 80ª Convención General, pero reconocemos que quizás no será posible finalizar nuestros planes tan rápido.
Sabemos que la incertidumbre que continua sobre el horario de la Convención General hace difícil planificar los presupuestos y horarios para 2021 y más allá, pero esperamos que el entender el plan alternativo les ayudará a prepararse por lo que podría venir. Representa nuestros mejores esfuerzos de amarse los unos a los otros como Jesús nos lo ordenó, lo que es nuestro testimonio más grande y llamado más alto.
Fielmente,
Rvdmo. Michael B. Curry
Obispo Presidente
Rda. Gay Clark Jennings
Presidente, Cámara de Diputados
- Sermon from the Presiding Bishop to the House of Bishops, July 28, 2020
- Third season of ‘The Way of Love with Bishop Michael Curry’ podcast continues with guest Ruby Sales
- Update on 2021 General Convention planning
- Church Publishing Incorporated Offers New Resources To Latinx Episcopalians
- The Episcopal Church invites all clergy to ‘be a part of the picture’ as it seeks to Become Beloved Community
- Poet Pleads to Theological Incorrectness in New Book
- Habits of Grace: Prayer into action
- Executive Council: Opening remarks from the Presiding Bishop
- Executive Council: Opening remarks from the president of the House of Deputies
- Church Pension Group Releases 2020 Annual Report
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Rector North Platte, NE
-
Associate for Parish Life and Outreach Washington, DC
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Maple Glen, PA
-
Canon for Music Boise, ID
-
Rector Astoria, OR
-
Rector (1/3 time) Jefferson, ME
-
Rector Sheboygan, WI
-
Associate for Pastoral Care Richmond, VA
-
Rector Staunton, VA
-
Associate Rector San Antonio, TX
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell, GA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Cranbury, NJ
-
Rector Live Oak, FL
-
Chief Legal Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Owings Mills, MD
-
Rector, Zion (PT) Washington, NC
-
Rector Alexandria, VA
-
Priest in Charge (Full time or 3/4 time) Portland, ME
-
Rector (PT) Wilmington, NC
-
Rector Marion, MA
-
Program Officer – Processing, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
Social Menu