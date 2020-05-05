|
Temporary suspension of ACNS’ normal output
Posted 10 hours ago
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many areas of the work of the Anglican Communion Office have been temporarily suspended or curtailed – including the Anglican Communion News Service.
We will continue to publish a blog profiling the province to be prayed for in the following Sunday in the Anglican Cycle of Prayer, and a weekly summary of news in a single article; but other ACNS services, including our translation services and our weekly email, have been suspended.
We will continue to review the situation and resume normal service once it is appropriate to do so.
Gavin Drake
Director for Communications
The Anglican Communion
